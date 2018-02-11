Filed in: Columns, Featured, Industry Master Calendar
|

Industry Master Calendar February 11, 2018

February 11, 2018 | By

Welcome Below The Line Subscribers,

Several things are happening this week. The Writers Guild Awards, and the Visual Effects Society Awards are taking place, as well as the Black Magic Conference and Expo. Final voting is closing for BAFTA and the Location Managers Guild Awards. Final Polls and Ballots are closing for the ASC, Cinema Audio Society, Costume Designers Guild, Golden Reel, Make-up and Hair Styling, and the MPSE Awards shows.

As always, please check out the Industry Master Calendar for more information or events coming up. I hope you all have a wonderful week.

Olivia Gleichauf

Industry Master Calendar Coordinator

olivia@btlnews.com

