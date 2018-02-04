Industry Master Calendar February 4, 2018

Welcome Below The Line Subscribers,

Several events are taking place this week. Starting our week off is the Oscar Nominee Luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on February 5th. A few days after that the BAFTA and Visual Effects Society Awards final voting closes.

February 10th is a very busy day. The ASC Open House takes place from 11am-3pm, and the ADG Gallery 800 Exhibition of Scenic Artist Duncan Allison Spencer’s Art is from 5pm-9pm. There are also two awards shows taking place that day. The Scientific and Technical Awards is taking place at the Dolby Theatre, and the USC Scripters Awards is being held at the University of Southern California.

If any of these events interest you, please click on the links below, or view our Industry Master Calendar for more details.

