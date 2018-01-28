Industry Master Calendar January 28, 2018

Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

Looking ahead, we have several dates for you to take notice of this week! The Sundance Film Festival that has been taking place this last week is ending today. Voting for the Location Managers Guild and the Cinema Audio Society Awards shows are opening, and voting for the Writers Guild and the Directors Guild Awards shows are closing.

Towards the end of the week will be the awards shows. We have the Directors Guild Awards show taking place this Saturday, as well as the Annie Awards! Both of those events are ones you will want to remember.

As always, you can view our Industry Master Calendar for all important dates in the near future that you may be interested in. I can’t wait to hear about your upcoming adventures!

Till Next Week,

Olivia Gleichauf

Industry Master Calendar Coordinator

olivia@btlnews.com