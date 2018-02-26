J.L. Fisher Announces Open House

For the twelfth consecutive year, J.L. Fisher will open their doors for their annual Open House on May 19, 2018. Co-sponsored by the Society of Camera Operators (SOC), International Cinematographers Guild (ICG) and American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), the event will include a barbecue, facility tours and two panels at the J.L. Fischer Burbank headquarters.

The first panel, The SOC Moving Camera Seminar (10:45-12:00pm), will focus on the working relationships between the cinematographer, camera operator, first AC, key grip and dolly grip when dollies and jib arms are required for shooting sequences. The panel is presented by members of the SOC, the camera guild Local 600 and grip guild, Local 80, and will be moderated by American Cinematographer Magazine managing editor Jon D. Witmer.

The second panel, Dialogue with ASC Cinematographers (2:30-4:00pm) will be moderated by Bill Bennet, ASC. A number of respected members of the cinematography community who will be joining this panel will be announced in the coming months.

Roughly thirty companies will have booths exhibiting their gear and products. Confirmed exhibitors include Anton Bauer, BandPro, Mole-Richardson and Panavision, to name a few. The event will take place from 9:00am until 4:00pm at 1000 Isabel Street in Burbank. No advanced RSVPs are necessary to attend.

For updates on this event, please visit the J.L. Fisher website at: http://www.jlfisher.com