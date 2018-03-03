Filed in: Awards, Blog the Line, Featured
Jordan Peele’s Get Out Wins Best Feature at Independent Spirit Awards

March 3, 2018 | By

Best Feature
Get Out

Best Female Lead
Frances McDormand
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Male Lead
Timothée Chalamet
Call Me By Your Name

Best Director
Jordan Peele
Get Out

Best Documentary
Faces Places
Directors: Agnés Varda, JR
Producer: Rosalie Varda

Best Supporting Male
Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Screenplay
Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird

Robert Altman Award
Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.
Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

Best First Screenplay
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick

Best Editing
Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE
I, Tonya   

Bonnie Award
Chloé Zhao

Best International Film
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio

The John Cassavetes Award
Life and Nothing More
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Best First Feature
Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

Best Supporting Female
Allison Janney
I, Tonya

Best Cinematography
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
Call Me By Your Name

Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award
Justin Chon

Piaget Producers Award
Summer Shelton

Seattle Story Award
Matty Brown

Jeep Brand Truer Than Fiction Award
Jonathan Olshefski

