Jordan Peele’s Get Out Wins Best Feature at Independent Spirit Awards
Best Feature
Get Out
Best Female Lead
Frances McDormand
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Male Lead
Timothée Chalamet
Call Me By Your Name
Best Director
Jordan Peele
Get Out
Best Documentary
Faces Places
Directors: Agnés Varda, JR
Producer: Rosalie Varda
Best Supporting Male
Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Screenplay
Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird
Robert Altman Award
Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.
Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan
Best First Screenplay
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick
Best Editing
Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE
I, Tonya
Bonnie Award
Chloé Zhao
Best International Film
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio
The John Cassavetes Award
Life and Nothing More
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos
Best First Feature
Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White
Best Supporting Female
Allison Janney
I, Tonya
Best Cinematography
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
Call Me By Your Name
Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award
Justin Chon
Piaget Producers Award
Summer Shelton
Seattle Story Award
Matty Brown
Jeep Brand Truer Than Fiction Award
Jonathan Olshefski