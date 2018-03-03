Jordan Peele’s Get Out Wins Best Feature at Independent Spirit Awards

Best Feature

Get Out

Best Female Lead

Frances McDormand

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Male Lead

Timothée Chalamet

Call Me By Your Name



Best Director

Jordan Peele

Get Out

Best Documentary

Faces Places

Directors: Agnés Varda, JR

Producer: Rosalie Varda

Best Supporting Male

Sam Rockwell

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird

Robert Altman Award

Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

Mudbound

Director: Dee Rees

Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram

Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

Best First Screenplay

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

The Big Sick

Best Editing

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE

I, Tonya

Bonnie Award

Chloé Zhao

Best International Film

A Fantastic Woman

Chile

Director: Sebastián Lelio

The John Cassavetes Award

Life and Nothing More

Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Best First Feature

Ingrid Goes West

Director: Matt Spicer

Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

Best Supporting Female

Allison Janney

I, Tonya

Best Cinematography

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom

Call Me By Your Name

Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award

Justin Chon

Piaget Producers Award

Summer Shelton

Seattle Story Award

Matty Brown

Jeep Brand Truer Than Fiction Award

Jonathan Olshefski