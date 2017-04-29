Below The Line‘s Summer Movie Preview

It can be easy to let yourself get wrapped up in the big summer blockbusters about interstellar battles and super heroics, but lets not forget some of the smaller movies that will be coming out in the follow months. Below The Line has compiled a small list, a fraction really, of some of the films heading to cinemas soon.

Rupture

Theatrical, VOD & Digital Release: April 28, 2017

Director: Steven Shainberg

Writers: Brian Nelson, Steven Shainberg

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Peter Stormare, Kerry Bishe, Michael Chiklis

Rupture follows Renee Morgan (Noomi Rapace), a single mom, who is deathly terrified of spiders. While in route to meet up with a friend, she is violently abducted by a group of strangers. After enduring intense yet strange questioning and examinations, some about her fear of spiders, Renee soon discovers that she is now the subject of an underground experiment. Her captors explain to her that she has a genetic abnormality that can potentially allow her to “rupture” and reveal her alien nature. Renee must find a way to escape before it is too late.

Genre: Sci-Fi / Thriller

Distributor: AMBI Media Group

Black Rose

Theatrical Release: April 28, 2017

VOD, DVD, & Digital Release: May 2, 2017

Director: Alexander Nevsky

Writers: Brent Huff, George Saunders

Cast: Alexander Nevsky, Kristanna Loken, Adrian Paul, Robert Davi, Matthias Hues

A Russian Police Major (Alexander Nevsky) is enlisted by the LAPD to help solve a series of gruesome murders perpetrated against young women by a sadistic sociopathic killer on the mean streets of Hollywood.

Genre: Action, Thriller

Distributor: ITN Distribution

Last Men in Aleppo

Theatrical Release: May 3, 2017

Director: Feras Fayyad

Nowhere is the human toll of Syria’s ongoing civil war more brutally manifest than in the lives of Aleppo’s “White Helmets”—first responders to the devastating bombing and terrorist attacks that have pushed this city to the brink of collapse. Volunteers Khaled, Mahmoud, and Subhi rush toward bomb sites while others run away. They search through collapsed buildings for the living and dead. Contending with fatigue, dwindling ranks, and concerns for their families’ safety, they must decide whether to stay or to flee a city in ruins.

Genre: Documentary

Distributor: Grasshopper Films

Take Me

Theatrical Release: May 5, 2017

Director: Pat Healy

Writer: Mike Makowsky

Cast: Taylor Schilling, Pat Healy

Ray Moody (Pat Healy) is a fledgling entrepreneur, trying to get his company off the ground in Los Angeles. His business: the niche Kidnap Solutions, LLC, specializing in abductions that provide alternative therapy for his clients. When a mysterious call contracts him for a weekend kidnapping with a handsome payday at the end, Ray jumps at the opportunity. But the job, and his target – business consultant Anna St. Blair (Taylor Schilling of “Orange is the New Black”) – may not be all that they seem.

Genre: Comedy

Distributor: The Orchard

Enter The Warriors Gate

Theatrical, VOD, Amazon & iTunes Release: May 5, 2017

Director: Matthias Hoene

Writers: Luc Besson, Robert Mark Kamen

Cast: Mark Chao, Ni Ni, Dave Bautista and Uriah Shelton

Epic fantasy-adventure meets martial arts action in this thrilling film written by Luc Besson & Robert Mark Kamen. After a mysterious chest opens a gateway through time, teen gamer Jack (Uriah Shelton) is transported to an ancient empire terrorized by a cruel barbarian king (former WWE superstar Dave Bautista). Jack will need all of his gaming skills as he battles to defeat the barbarian, protect a beautiful princess, and somehow find his way back home.

Genre: Action/Adventure, Fantasy

Distributor: EuropaCorp

Black Site Delta

Theatrical Release: May 5, 2017

VOD & iTunes Release: May 9, 2017

Director: Jesse Gustafson

Writer: Guy Stevenson

Cast: Cam Gigandet, Teri Reeves, Benjamin Charles Watson, Dion Mucciacito, Casey Hendershot, John Brodsky, Michael Dale, Arash Mokhtar

Cam Gigandet stars as the leader of a “Dirty Dozen” band of military prisoners who must fight off a terrorist attack on the remote “black site” prison where they’re being held, which, unknown to them, is a cover for a secret drone control facility.

Genre: Action

Distributor: XLrator Media

The Drowning

Theatrical Release: May 10, 2017

Director: Bette Gordon

Writers: Stephen Molton, Frank Pugliese; based on the novel by Pat Barker

Cast: Josh Charles, Julia Stiles Avan Jogia, Tracie Thoms, Leo Fitzpatrick

The fourth film from Bette Gordon (Variety, Luminous Motion), and based on the acclaimed book by Pat Barker, The Drowning tells the story of a forensic psychologist haunted by his expert witness testimony that sent a young boy to prison for a chilling murder. When the boy later reappears in his life, he is drawn into a destructive, soul-searching reinvestigation of the case.

Genre: Psychological thriller

Distributor: Paladin

Folk Hero & Funny Guy

Theatrical Release: May 12, 2017

Director: Jeff Grace

Writer: Jeff Grace

Cast: Alex Karpovsky, Wyatt Russell, Meredith Hagner, Michael Ian Black, Hannah Simone, Heather Morris, Melanie Lynskey, David Cross

Recently dumped by his fiancée and with a stagnating standup routine, aspiring comedian-slash-copywriter Paul (Alex Karpovsky) is stuck. The manager of the club where he performs suggests he take some time off to update his comedy material, and in waltzes his childhood friend Jason Black (Wyatt Russell), an acclaimed folk-rock musician about to embark on a solo acoustic tour of the east coast. Jason suggests Paul needs to get his mojo back—and he should start by opening for Jason on tour. They set off on the road together, picking up a new act (folk singer Bryn, played by Meredith Hagner) on the way. But when Jason reveals an ulterior motive behind the tour, rifts are exposed in their otherwise affable camaraderie. Folk Hero & Funny Guy is a music-infused spin on the road-trip buddy comedy.

Genre: Comedy

Distributor: Gravitas Ventures

Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation

Theatrical Release: May 26, 2017

VOD & iTunes Release: June 20, 2017

Director: Peter Spirer & Peter Baxter

Cast: Featuring Oren Lyons, Lyle Thompson, Miles Thompson, Jim Brown and Bill Belichick

Lacrosse originated with the Iroquois, which they call their “medicine game,” and is the lifeblood of their Nation. The Iroquois Nationals Lacrosse Team is not only among the world’s best, but ambassadors for their Nation’s sovereignty and recognition. In 2015, the Iroquois hosted the World Championships on Native soil for the first time ever, in which history, politics and culture all collided on the playing field before the eyes of the world.

Genre: Documentary

Distributor: XLrator Media

Handsome Devil

Theatrical & VOD Release: June 2, 2017

Director: John Butler

Writer: John Butler

Cast: Fionn O’Shea, Nicholas Galitzine, Michael McElhatton, Moe Dunford and Andrew Scott

Ned and Conor are forced to share a bedroom at their boarding school. The loner and the star athlete at this rugby-mad school form an unlikely friendship until it’s tested by the authorities.

Genre: Drama, LGBT

Distributor: Breaking Glass Pictures

Dark Signal

Theatrical Release: June 2, 2017

VOD & iTunes Release: June 6, 2017

Director: Edward Evers-Swindell

Writers: Edward Evers-Swindell and Antony Jones

Cast: Siwan Morris, Gareth David-Lloyd, Joanna Ignaczewska

The spirit of a murdered girl returns with a message for the staff of a local radio station.

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Distributor: XLrator Media

Dean

Theatrical Release: June 3, 2017

Director: Demetri Martin

Writer: Demetri Martin

Cast: Demetri Martin

Writer/Director/Comedian Demetri Martin stars alongside Academy Award winner Kevin Kline in this comedic and heartfelt tale about a father and son coming to terms with love, loss and everything in between. Dean (Martin) is an illustrator whose unwillingness to deal with the recent death of his mother means escaping his hometown of New York for an interview with an ad agency in Los Angeles. His retired engineer dad Robert (Kline) takes a more regimented approach to grief, including putting the family home up for sale. Both father and son set out on their own paths to find a new normal as unexpected circumstances and potential new love interests threaten to thwart all plans.

Genre: Comedy

Distributor: CBS

Once Upon a Time in Venice

Theatrical Release: June 16, 2017

Director: Mark Cullen

Writers: Mark Cullen, Robb Cullen

Cast: Bruce Willis, John Goodman, Jason Momoa, Famke Janssen, Thomas Middleditch, Adam Goldberg, Kal Penn

Bruce Willis (Die Hard) is Venice Beach P.I. Steve Ford: a detective who’s good with the ladies, bad with the punches, and wild about his dog, Buddy. But when his beloved pet is stolen by local thugs, Steve makes a questionable alliance with their devious leader, Spyder (Jason Momoa, “Game of Thrones”). Teaming up with his best friend (John Goodman, The Big Lebowski), Steve pulls out the big guns in search of Spyder’s stolen cocaine and cash in order to set things straight and get Buddy back where he belongs.

Genre: Action/Comedy

Distributor: RLJ Entertainment

The Bad Batch

Theatrical Release: June 23, 2017

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

Writer: Ana Lily Amirpour

Cast: Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi, Yolonda Ross, Keanu Reeves

The aforementioned girl is Arlen, (Suki Waterhouse), one of thousands of Americans deemed unacceptable to society, who is unceremoniously dumped into a hostile desert wasteland fenced off from civilized society. While wandering in her desert exile, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realizes she’ll have to fight for her very existence in this human-eat-human world. With electrifying visuals, a score to die for and a stellar cast, Amirpour has created another cinematic chapter that is as uncategorizable as her first.

Genre: Sci-Fi

Distributor: Neon

The Little Hours

Theatrical Release: June 30, 2017

Director: Jeff Baena

Writer: Jeff Baena

Cast: Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Adam Pally, Nick Offerman

Medieval nuns Alessandra (Alison Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), and Ginevra (Kate Micucci) lead a simple life in their convent. Their days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate’s day laborer. After a particularly vicious insult session drives the peasant away, Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) brings on new hired hand Massetto (Dave Franco), a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord. Introduced to the sisters as a deaf-mute to discourage temptation, Massetto struggles to maintain his cover as the repressed nunnery erupts in a whirlwind of pansexual horniness, substance abuse, and wicked revelry.

Genre: Comedy

Distributor: Gunpowder & Sky

A Ghost Story

Theatrical Release: July 7, 2017

Director: David Lowery

Writer: David Lowery

Cast: Rooney Mara, Casey Affleck, Will Oldham

Recently deceased, a white-sheeted ghost (Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck) returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife (Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara), only to find that in his spectral state he has become unstuck in time, forced to watch passively as the life he knew and the woman he loves slowly slip away. Increasingly unmoored, the ghost embarks on a cosmic journey through memory and history, confronting life’s ineffable questions and the enormity of existence.

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Distributor: A24

Chasing Coral

Theatrical Release: July 14, 2017

Director: Jeff Orlowski

Chasing Coral taps into the collective will and wisdom of an ad man, a self-proclaimed coral nerd, top-notch camera designers, and renowned marine biologists as they invent the first time-lapse camera to record bleaching events as they happen. Unfortunately, the effort is anything but simple, and the team doggedly battles technical malfunctions and the force of nature in pursuit of their golden fleece: documenting the indisputable and tragic transformation below the waves. With its breathtaking photography, nail-biting suspense, and startling emotion, Chasing Coral is a dramatic revelation that won’t have audiences sitting idle for long.

Genre: Documentary

Distributor: Netflix

Who the F**k is that Guy?

Theatrical Release: July 21, 2017

VOD & iTunes Release: July 25, 2017

Director: Drew Stone

Cast: Michael Alago, Dito Montiel, Rob Zombie, Cyndi Lauper, Jerry Brandt, Lars Ulrich, John Lydon, Eric Bogosian

Discover the incredible life of Michael Alago, a gay Puerto Rican kid from Brooklyn who went on to shape and reinvent the world’s musical landscape — first as a 19-year-old talent booker at the legendary Ritz nightclub in New York City and then as a 24-year-old A&R exec who signed Metallica, White Zombie and worked with other notable artists including Nina Simone, John Lydon and Cyndi Lauper. The film tells the tender, loving and sometimes self-destructive story of a man who “just loved music.” He had the passion to bring it to the world on his terms and lived to talk about it. Barely.

Genre: Documentary

Distributor: XLrator Media

Person to Person

Theatrical Release: July 28, 2017

Director: Dustin Guy Defa

Writer: Dustin Guy Defa

Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Michael Cera, Tavi Gevinson, Philip Baker Hall, Bene Coopersmith, Michaela Watkins, Ben Rosenfield

During a single day in New York City, a variety of characters grapple with the mundane, the unexpected, and the larger questions permeating their lives. An investigative reporter struggles with her first day on the job, despite help from her misguided boss; a rebellious teen attempts to balance her feminist ideals with other desires; and a young man seeks to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend, even as her brother threatens revenge. Meanwhile, an avid music lover traverses the city in search of a rare record for his vinyl collection.

Genre: Drama

Distributor: Netflix

Fun Mom Dinner

Limited Theatrical & VOD Release: August 4, 2017

Director: Alethea Jones

Writer: Julie Rudd

Cast: Katie Aselton, Toni Collette, Bridget Everett, Molly Shannon, Adam Scott, Rob Huebel and Adam Levine

Four moms whose only common ground is their kids’ preschool class, decide to get together for a harmless “fun mom dinner.” The night begins as a disaster, but the combination of alcohol, karaoke, and a cute bartender, leads to an unforgettable night where these seemingly different women realize they have more in common than motherhood and men.

Genre: Comedy

Distributor: Momentum Pictures

Savage Dog

Theatrical Release: August 4, 2017

VOD & iTunes Release: August 8, 2017

Director: Jesse V. Johnson

Writer: Jesse V. Johnson

Cast: Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, Cung Lee, Juju Chan, Keith David, Vladimir Kulich

Indochina, 1959. A Wild West town controlled by the criminal class: Vietnamese warlords and European war criminals. Den-Dhin-Chan Labor Camp is run by four such dangerous men. The worst prison in the land, it is here that a European, former-champion boxer Martin Tilman (Scott Adkins) has made a name for himself fighting tournaments, on which wealthy criminals gamble in high stakes events. When Tilman is due for release, he just wants to return home, but the corrupt forces running the jail will do everything in their power to keep him locked down. When all that Tilman holds dear is taken away in a vicious act of violence, he is forced to confront the five men responsible and take his revenge.

Genre: Action

Distributor: XLrator Media

Pilgrimage

Theatrical Release: August 11, 2017

Director: Brendan Muldowney

Writer: Jamie Hannigan

Cast: Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Richard Armitage

Ireland, 1209. A small group of monks begin a reluctant pilgrimage across an island torn between centuries of tribal warfare and the growing power of Norman invaders. As they escort their monastery’s holiest relic to Rome, the true value of the bejeweled relic becomes dangerously apparent and their path becomes increasingly fraught with danger.

Genre: Action

DIistributor: RLJ Entertainment

Bushwick

Theatrical Release: August 25, 2017

Directors: Cary Murnion, Jonathan Milott

Writers: Nick Damici, Graham Reznick

Cast: Dave Bautista, Brittany Snow, Angelic Zambrana, Jeremie Harris

When Lucy (Brittany Snow) steps off the subway, she walks into an utter bloodbath on the streets of Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. Texas is attempting to secede from the Union, and militia forces have descended upon New York City to claim it as an East Coast base of operations and negotiation tool. Faced with a flurry of whizzing bullets and total destruction around every corner, Lucy takes shelter in the basement of Stupe (Dave Bautista), a burly war veteran who reluctantly helps her traverse the treacherous five-block stretch of Bushwhack to reach her destination—assuming it’s still there.

Genre: Action

Distributor: RLJ Entertainment

Beach Rats

Theatrical Release: August 25, 2017

Director: Eliza Hittman

Writer: Eliza Hittman

Cast: Harris Dickinson, Madeline Weinstein

Frankie, an aimless teenager on the outer edges of Brooklyn, is having a miserable summer. With his father dying and his mother wanting him to find a girlfriend, Frankie escapes the bleakness of his home life by causing trouble with his delinquent friends and flirting with older men online. When his chatting and webcamming intensify, he finally starts hooking up with guys at a nearby cruising beach while simultaneously entering into a cautious relationship with a young woman. As Frankie struggles to reconcile his competing desires, his decisions leave him hurtling towards irreparable consequences.

Genre: Drama

Distributor: Neon