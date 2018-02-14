Production News Weekly February 14, 2018

Louisiana Production Is On The Rise.

Another good week with many new productions in our listings and it’s continuing to look like another strong year. One of the things I have noticed this week are the number of new film and television productions in New Orleans. Spending on film and television productions in Louisiana rebounded in 2017, nearly doubling from the year before, as the industry emerged from a free-fall, following changes to the state’s controversial film tax incentive program. Louisiana industry also appears to be entering a new era that is more focused on television productions and smaller, independent filmmaking—and away from the big-ticket tent pole productions that gave Hollywood South its spark.

Louisiana film, TV spending ticks upward, as industry finds its footing.

https://www.businessreport.com/article/louisiana-film-tv-spending-ticks-upward-industry-finds-footing