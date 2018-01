The 2018 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Nominations

TV Mini Series or Movie Made For Television – Best Special Make-Up Effects

TV Mini Series or Movie Made For Television – Best Period/ Character Hair Styling

TV Mini Series or Movie Made For Television – Best Period/Character Make-Up

TV Mini Series or Movie Made For Television – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

TV Mini Series or Movie Made For Television – Best Contemporary Make-Up

TV and New Media Series – Best Special Make-Up Effects

TV and New Media Series – Best Period/ Character Hair Styling

TV and New Media Series – Best Period/ Character Make-Up

TV and New Media Series – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

TV and New Media Series – Best Contemporary Make-up

AN AMERICAN GIRL STORY – IVY & JULIE 1976: A HAPPY BALANCE

Josie Peng, Jennie Lechleidner

HENRY DANGER

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross

JUST ADD MAGIC

Gabrielle Suarez, Desiree Ponce

THE THUNDERMANS

Jeanette (Jani) Kleinbard, Janet Moore

WALK THE PRANK

Ursula Hawks, Mary Howd

Daytime Television – Best Make-Up

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jenna Wittman

THE REAL DAYTIME TALKSHOW

Melanie Mills, Glen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton

SUPER SOUL SUNDAY

Derrick Rutledge

DR. PHIL

Cool Benson

Daytime Television – Best Hair Styling

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon, Jenna Wittman

THE REAL DAYTIME TALKSHOW

Roberta Gardener Rogers, Ray Dodson, Noogie Thai

SUPER SOUL SUNDAY

Nicole Mangrum

As previously announced, legendary Academy Award®-nominated actor Gary Oldman will be honored with the 2018 Distinguished Artisan Award. Oscar®-winning Make-Up Artist Greg Cannom and Emmy®-Winning Hair Stylist Mary Guerrero will receive the Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Final ballot on-line voting at www.local706.org closes on February 16, 2018. Winners will be announced on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Awards gala and live on Twitter via @Local_706 (#MUAHSawards).