Media Alert: “Pan’s Labyrinth” Screening and Conversation

October 27, 2017 | By

Media Alert:
“Pan’s Labyrinth”
Screening and Conversation

What:
The Academy presents a screening of “Pan’s Labryrinth” the 5th in the screening series “From Latin America to Hollywood” followed by a conversation with the cast/crew of the film. The screening is sponsored by KPCC and is part of the Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA.

Who:
Bertha Navarro – Producer
Doug Jones – Actor, “Fauno, Pale Man”
Guillermo Navarro – Cinematographer
Ivana Baquero – Actor, “Ofelia”

When:
Monday, October 30
6:15pm Press Call – Photo/Video Coverage Permitted
7:30pm Program – Photo/Video Coverage not permitted

Where:
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Samuel Goldwyn Theater
8949 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

Note: Cameras and/or recording devices are not permitted in the theater. Video footage available upon request. High-resolution photos will be placed for download at http://photos.oscars.org

Contact:
Julia Sacco, (310) 247-3090 or jsacco@oscars.org

