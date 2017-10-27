Media Alert:

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

Screening and Conversation

What:

The Academy presents a screening of “Pan’s Labryrinth” the 5th in the screening series “From Latin America to Hollywood” followed by a conversation with the cast/crew of the film. The screening is sponsored by KPCC and is part of the Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA.

Who:

Bertha Navarro – Producer

Doug Jones – Actor, “Fauno, Pale Man”

Guillermo Navarro – Cinematographer

Ivana Baquero – Actor, “Ofelia”

When:

Monday, October 30

6:15pm Press Call – Photo/Video Coverage Permitted

7:30pm Program – Photo/Video Coverage not permitted

Where:

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Samuel Goldwyn Theater

8949 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

Note: Cameras and/or recording devices are not permitted in the theater. Video footage available upon request. High-resolution photos will be placed for download at http://photos.oscars.org

Contact:

Julia Sacco, (310) 247-3090 or jsacco@oscars.org