Moet Moment Film Festival Open for Film Submissions

Translating one’s “cause for celebration” is the crux of the Moet Moment Film Festival. Presented by the iconic French champagne house, Moet & Chandon, the Moet Moment Film Festival (MMFF) is currently inviting film makers to submit a thirty to sixty second short film that captures a “physical, emotional, intellectual or ethereal” celebratory moment. This year’s esteemed Lead Judge is Billie Lourd.

Lourd has been turning heads in her recent acting roles in series including Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens, American Horror Story as well as in her portray of Lieutenant Connix in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Seeped in royal Hollywood lineage – Lourd is the only child of CAA’s Bryan Lourd and the late Carrie Fisher as well as the goddaughter of Meryl Streep – her passion for acting, filmmaking, and fostering the talents of storytellers from her generation drew her to becoming the lead judge of this year’s MMFF.

Lourd joins an esteemed panel of judges for this year’s MMFF, including Sharon Badal, VP of Filmmaker Relations and Shorts Programing – Tribeca Film Festival, Volaine Etienne, Founder of Serial Pictures, Leslie Urdang, President of Mark-Key Pictures, Kisha Imani Cameron, Chief Talent Development Officer of Ghetto Film School, Anke Hofmann, VP of HFPA and actress Laura Dern. Submissions to the festival must be received by March 22, 2018. For more information, please visit: http://www.moetfilmfest.com