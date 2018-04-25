Motion Picture Editors Guild To Honor Lee Dichter, CAS with Fellowship & Service Award in New York

Lee Dichter. Photo credit: Sophie Dichter.

This year, for the first time, the Motion Picture Editors Guild (MPEG) will be holding their award ceremony in New York. Legendary sound re-recording mixer, Lee Dichter, CAS, who is known for his work on Men In Black, Miller’s Crossing, Postcards from the Edge, Grey Gardens and more recently Doubt, The Reader and Julie & Julia, among many others, will be honored with the prestigious Fellowship and Service Award on the East Coast on October 20th, 2018.

Alan Heim, ACE, President of the Editors Guild stated,“I am delighted the Guild is bringing the award to New York at last to honor so important a member of our community, thereby demonstrating that we are truly a national union.” Heim worked with Dichter on several films in New York at the beginning of his career, including Star 80. Heim continued. “I found him to be an incredibly talented and generous artist, always striving to deliver the best film possible, while working calmly in sometimes stressful environments. In addition, he was a strong union supporter throughout his career.”

Former recipients of this award are examples of what the Guild holds dear, including professionalism, collaboration, mentorship, and generosity of spirit. This distinguished honor includes Donn Cambern, ACE; Dede Allen, ACE; IATSE International President Emeritus Thomas C. Short; Carol Littleton, ACE; Don Hall; Donald O. Mitchell; Joseph A. Aredas; and Lillian E. Benson, ACE.

Committee co-chair, Sharon Smith Holley added, “Lee Dichter and his body of work are just what the Fellowship and Service Award Committee was established to acknowledge. Especially important to the Guild is his dedication to the labor movement.”

Over his long and storied career, Dichter has mixed many socially and politically influential films and TVshows, including The Selling of the Pentagon, Free to Be…You & Me, Harlan County U.S.A., American Dream, The Atomic Cafe, America and Lewis Hine,The Times of Harvey Milk and From Mao to Mozart. Many of these projects went on to win Academy and Emmy Awards.

For tickets or more information on the Fellowship and Service Award ceremony, please contact Adriana Iglesias-Dietl at 323.978.1067 or aiglesias@editorsguild.com .