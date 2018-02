MUAHS Awards Winners 2018

FEATURE FILMS

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Pitch Perfect 3

Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Darkest Hour

Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

I, Tonya

Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Darkest Hour

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Dancing With the Stars

Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Dancing With the Stars

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Game of Thrones

Jane Walker, Nicola Mathews

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

The Crown

Ivana Primorac

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Game of Thrones

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

TELEVISION MINISERIES / MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Big Little Lies

Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Big Little Lies

Michelle Ceglia, Frances Mathias, Lona Vigi

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Feud: Bette and Joan

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Feud: Bette and Joan

Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

American Horror Story: Cult

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

BEST MAKE-UP

American Horror Story: Cult — Promotional Campaign

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz

BEST HAIR STYLING

American Horror Story: Cult – Promotional Campaign

Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS

BEST MAKE-UP

Mamma Mia

Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus-Myers

BEST HAIR STYLING

Mamma Mia

Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia

CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING

BEST MAKE-UP

Henry Danger

Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills

BEST HAIR STYLING

Henry Danger

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross

DAYTIME TELEVISION

BEST MAKE-UP

The Bold and the Beautiful

Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman

BEST HAIR STYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon