Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

Today is the day I’m sure you have all been waiting for! In our new weekly emails, I will be keeping you updated and tuned in to all upcoming events in our industry. The events I share with you will also be displayed on our Industry Master Calendar. We intend for this to be the leading calendar that you look to for details on anything from Awards Shows to Film Festivals. With the crazy awards season upon us, we’re working to make this your go-to industry calendar. And don’t tell anyone, but I also hear a stand-alone App is in the works.

The coming weeks will give you much to look forward to. Guild voting will be closing, nominations announced, and deadlines for final voting will be coming up fast. Not to mention film festivals and galas to attend!

That being said, I encourage you to keep me informed as well. I welcome feedback on events that interest you, events you’ve attended you want to tell us about or that you would like to be better informed on. Don’t see an event you are looking for? Please reach out and let me know. If you have any suggestions or perhaps a good story about an event, I would love to hear about those too. Pictures are always great too.

Working together, we can all be prepared for 2018!

Wishing you a Happy New Year!