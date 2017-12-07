

The New York Film Critics Circle has announced their 2017 Winners



Rachel Morrison, Cinematographer – Mudbound. Morrison is the first woman to ever win the prestigious honor from The New York Film Critics Circle.

Best Picture

Lady Bird

Best Director

Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Actress

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project



Best Supporting Actress

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Best Cinematography

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Best Animated Film

Coco

Best Foreign Language Film

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Best Documentary Feature

Faces Places

Best First Feature

Get Out

Special Award For Career Achievement

Molly Haskell