The New York Film Critics Circle has announced their 2017 Winners
The New York Film Critics Circle has announced their 2017 Winners
Rachel Morrison, Cinematographer – Mudbound. Morrison is the first woman to ever win the prestigious honor from The New York Film Critics Circle.
Best Picture
Lady Bird
Best Director
Sean Baker, The Florida Project
Best Actor
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Best Actress
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Best Supporting Actress
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Best Cinematography
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Best Animated Film
Coco
Best Foreign Language Film
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
Best Documentary Feature
Faces Places
Best First Feature
Get Out
Special Award For Career Achievement
Molly Haskell