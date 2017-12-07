Filed in: Awards, Featured, Industry Sector, News
The New York Film Critics Circle has announced their 2017 Winners

December 7, 2017

The New York Film Critics Circle has announced their 2017 Winners

 

Rachel Morrison, Cinematographer – Mudbound. Morrison is the first woman to ever win the prestigious honor from The New York Film Critics Circle.

 

Best Picture
Lady Bird

Best Director
Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Best Actor
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Actress
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

 

Best Supporting Actress
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

 

Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Best Cinematography
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Best Animated Film
Coco

Best Foreign Language Film
BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Best Documentary Feature
Faces Places

Best First Feature
Get Out

Special Award For Career Achievement
Molly Haskell

