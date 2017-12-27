Production News Weekly

Productions News Weekly 12/27/2017

Thoughts

It has been a busy last two weeks as far as location filming goes, especially for New York and California as the holidays are upon us and we’re seeing a decrease in location filming. We will keep our eyes on the devastating fires in Southern California. Restrictions have been placed on many locations. (For a full list go to https://www.filmla.com/wildfire-related-filming-announcements/ )

The Thomas fire has become the second largest fire in California history and is not expected to be fully contained until January 2018. It’s on track to become the largest fire in California history. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected by these fires.

What I’m reading.

As the year comes to an end, Hollywood has had to confront a wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations. Response to allegations starting with Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey, among many others have turned our industry upside down. Projects have been canceled and shelved. While the victims voice their opinions publicly, many members of our community have lost their jobs. We all fail to forget the impact of the fallout on our below-the-line craftspeople, technicians and artists alike.

To read more from this Vanity Fair article “Louis C.K.’s Scrapped Animated Series Has Left Its Staffers High, Dry, and Scrambling.”

go to: