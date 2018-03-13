The PGA Celebrates 10th Anniversary of The Produced By Conference June 9th-10th

The 10th annual Produced By Conference is set for Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10 and will take place at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles. Every year, the Produced By Conference features an incredible collection of speakers. This year, we look forward to hosting Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield, the creative team behind The Handmaid’s Tale, TV creator Marta Kauffman (Grace & Frankie, Seeing Allred); pioneering documentarian Errol Morris (Wormwood, The Fog of War); producer Rosa Tran (Final Space, Anomalisa); producer Charles D. King (Mudbound, Fences); and rising showrunners Justin Simien (Dear White People) and Lena Waithe (The Chi).

The educational forum reaches across film, television and new media, and is conducted by acclaimed producers, including numerous Oscar and Emmy Award winners as well as the next generation of creative leaders. Sponsored by the Producers Guild of America’s charitable entity, the PGA Foundation, the Conference embodies the Foundation’s core mission to educate those who work in the producing profession. No other event gives producers as many opportunities to network with and learn from top storytellers and decision-makers. Discounted early bird registration for PBC 2018 is available now at ProducedByConference.com and ends April 15th.

Confirmed panelists also include Allison Abbate, EVP, Warner Animation Group, known for Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride and Brad Bird’s The Iron Giant. Also in attendance will be Adrian Alperovich, the COO of MWM Studios, Bonnie Arnold, Producer for DreamWorks Animation for films such as How To Train Your Dragon and Toy Story, and Dan Braum, Co-President of Submarine, who brought us Kusama – Infinity and Peggy Guggenheim:Art Addict.

The panel is also comprised of Lesley Chilcott, known for the Oscar award winning documentary, An Inconvenient Truth, Jinko Gotoh, who worked on The Little Prince, Jessica Lacy, Head of International & Independent Film at ICM Partners, Ceyda Torun, Co-Founder of Termite Films, known for Kedi, as well as Lena Waithe, the Creator of The Chi, Gary Lucchesi, President of the Producers Guild of America, who has made the movies, The Lincoln Lawyer and Million Dollar Baby, and Bill Mechanic, Chairman & CEO of Pandemonium Films, who has worked on projects as diverse as Hacksaw Ridge and Coraline, based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name.

In addition to Paramount Pictures Studios, sponsors to date also include ARRI, BEN, Branded Entertainment Network, Cast & Crew, Delta Air Lines, Film Shasta, Film US Virgin Islands, Final Draft, the Florida Office of Film & Entertainment, GreenSlate, the Honolulu Film Office, HUB Entertainment Insurance, the Massachusetts Film Office, Panasonic, Produce Iowa, Technicolor, and VER.

www.producedbyconference.com

For Sponsorship information, please contact Annalee.Paulo@42west.net & Chrissie.Bock@42west.net.