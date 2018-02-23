PGA Now Accepting Applications For 14th Annual Power of Diversity Master Workshop

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) is proud to announce it’s now accepting applications at www.pgadiversity.org for its 14th annual Power of Diversity Master Workshop.

Designed to foster the development of aspiring and seasoned producers bringing their diverse perspectives to television, film, documentary and digital media, for the past thirteen years, the workshop has inspired top creative talents to even greater success in the industry.

Participants are provided with master classes by today’s top producers, as well as one-on-one mentoring with members of the Producers Guild Diversity Committee. Topics are tailored to participants’ projects, and include a broad range of state-of-the-art producing skills, such as story, development, pitching, packaging, financing, marketing, multiplatform distribution, and new media opportunities.

Non-PGA members are encouraged to apply.

The workshop is offered FREE of charge to those selected. Applications will be accepted until 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, March 5, 2018 and the eight-week workshop will run two nights per week, from mid May through mid July in Los Angeles.

For further information and application, please go to www.pgadiversity.org