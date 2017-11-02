Press Release: Indiana, Oklahoma, and Purdue Universities Choose Matrox Encoders

Indiana, Oklahoma, and Purdue Universities Choose Matrox Encoders

At EDUCAUSE 2017, Matrox to share insight on simple, affordable lecture capture and live streaming

MONTREAL, Quebec — October 27, 2017 — At EDUCAUSE 2017 (Philadelphia, October 31 – November 3, booth 650), Matrox® Video will showcase its complete line of Matrox Monarch streaming and recording appliances, including the award-winning Monarch LCS lecture capture appliance.

Committed to making every classroom lecture-capture-enabled, Matrox will demonstrate the ease with which higher education IT administrators can integrate the reliable, simple-to-use Monarch LCS into any open video management system (VMS) or lecture management system (LMS). EDUCAUSE attendees will also have the opportunity to find out how some of the biggest-named universities are using Monarch HD and Monarch HDX encoders for lecture capture, as well as for a wide range of on-campus events. Notable installations include:

-Indiana University using Monarch LCS and the Kaltura VMS to streamline lecture capture system operations and deliver high-quality distance learning.

-Oklahoma State University using Monarch HDX to simplify multi-platform streaming of 100 plus live events per year—including convocations and varsity sports games—to Facebook Live and YouTube.

-Purdue University’s master’s in engineering program using Monarch HD to stream lectures in real time, making on-demand video available within 20 minutes of class completion.

-Stetson University’s business school program using Monarch LCS and the Ensemble Video VMS to capture in-class training simulations to help students bridge the gap between academia and practical application.

“The lecture capture market has existed for at least a decade already, so why isn’t there lecture capture in every classroom?” asked Francesco Scartozzi, director of sales (Americas). “Well, it’s traditionally been very expensive and difficult to implement. Matrox Monarch encoders are game-changers that eliminate these barriers with a one-time purchase—with no recurring costs or variable fees—on an IT-friendly platform that is exceptionally easy to install, maintain, and support.”