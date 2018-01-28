Sundance Institute 2018 Recipient for Merata Mita Fellowship for Indigenous Artists

For the third consecutive year, Sundance Institute has chosen an Indigenous filmmaker from a global pool of nominees to award grant and provide a year-long continuum of support with activities including a trip to the Sundance Film Festival, mentorship opportunities, and access to strategic and creative services offered by their Institute artist programs.

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada is the 2018 recipient of the Sundance Institute Merata Mita Fellowship. This annual fellowship is named in honor of the late Māori filmmaker, Merata Mita (1942-2010). The announcement was delivered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on January 22nd.

Tailfeathers is a filmmaker, writer, and actor. Her award-winning works are often community-focused and rooted in social justice. Tailfeathers is also a recipient of the Vancouver Mayor’s Arts Award and a Kodak Image Award for her work as an emerging filmmaker and a Canadian Screen Award for her performance in On the Farm. She is a perfect choice for this honor!

Olivia Gleichauf