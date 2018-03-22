The Telescopic Crane Workshop March 24th in Fayetteville, GA

The Society of Camera Operators and Chapman/Leonard are proud to present a Telescopic Crane Workshop designed for professional Camera Operators at Chapman/Leonard’s Pinewood Studio facility in Fayetteville, GA on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

As we know, the delicate execution of a successful crane shot relies almost entirely on the communication leading up to it. We will share these tools with you and then apply them to practical scenarios with a hands-on experience. All levels of expertise are welcome!

The event instructors include, Dave Drzewiecki, Emil Hampton, Bill McClelland, SOC, and Brian Osmond, SOC. Sponsored by Chapman/Leonard, Keslow Camera and Zeiss, this event includes a catered lunch. All SOC members and non-members are invited!

The non-Members price for the event is $45.00. SOC members can please use the Promo Code: SOCMEMBER. Doors will open at 10am and the scheduled timeline is as follows:

10:00 a.m. Doors Open

10-12 p.m. Discussion with SOC Crane Operators

12-1 p.m. Break for Lunch

1-5 p.m. Hands On Experience

Don’t miss out and register today!