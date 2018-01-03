Tip of The Week and Feedback

Tip of the week:

One of the most popular ways to search our data base is by project status, but often overlooked is the ability to also search by person or company. Say for example you have worked with certain producers or companies in the past and would like to know if they are involved with any upcoming projects. Just enter the company name or person’s name in the search field and a listing of all projects involving that person or company will come up. You can then narrow your search to the project status i.e., Development, Active Development, Pre-production or Filming. This will give you one more way find new projects.

Feedback:

Don’t forget, the best part of our community is your input. If you have any news or info regarding production listings, especially if you don’t see your project listed, please drop me an email, send a Call Sheet and make sure you circle your name and job title.

Have a great story about a company or maybe someone interesting on your crew? Please let me know and I will be happy to share with our members. Love or hate a location you think your fellow crafts people might be interested in? Please feel free to send any info our way — remember, respect, first and foremost.

Sincerely,

Paul