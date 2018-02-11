VES Awards Show Feb. 13th

Visual Effects Society Awards Show – February 13, 2018

The 16th Annual VES Awards show is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. This awards show recognizes and honors the most outstanding visual effects work of the year and honors the artists who created them. The Reception is at 5:30pm and the Dinner and Awards Presentation begin at 6:45PM.

Jon Favreau, Writer-Producer-Director, will be receiving the VES Lifetime Achievement Award, and Joe Letteri, Director, will receive the VES Georges Melies Award. Nominees include Game of Thrones, Coco, Blade Runner 2049, Despicable Me 3, Beauty and the Beast, Thor: Ragnarok, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, War for the Planet of the Apes, Outlander, Kong: Skull Island, Darkest Hour, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Dunkirk, and many more outstanding films.