Filed in: Blog the Line, Community, Featured, Industry Sector
|

VES Bake-Off Bash

January 5, 2018 | By

bakeoff-logo2018-2Join us at the VES Bake-Off Bash!
Join us for fun, friends, food and libations at a festive VES party before the Academy’s VFX Bake-Off at Via Alloro restuarant in Beverly Hills.

Saturday, January 6, 2018
VES Pre-Bake Off Party 5:00PM to 7:00PM
**Academy VFX Bake-Off Presentation 7:00PM to 11:00PM (see below)

Via Alloro (less than a mile from the Academy’s Goldwyn Theater).
301 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

bakeoff_map

Complimentary Valet Parking is available at the restaurant.

Tickets are non-refundable / non-transferable. All tickets are sold individually. Space is limited and this event will sell out, please get your tickets NOW!

Member Ticket Price = $65.00
Non-Member Ticket Price = $125.00

Go here to purchase tickets.

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

January 5, 2018
January 5, 2018
January 4, 2018
January 3, 2018
January 3, 2018
January 3, 2018
January 2, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.