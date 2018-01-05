VES Bake-Off Bash
Join us at the VES Bake-Off Bash!
Join us for fun, friends, food and libations at a festive VES party before the Academy’s VFX Bake-Off at Via Alloro restuarant in Beverly Hills.
Saturday, January 6, 2018
VES Pre-Bake Off Party 5:00PM to 7:00PM
**Academy VFX Bake-Off Presentation 7:00PM to 11:00PM (see below)
Via Alloro (less than a mile from the Academy’s Goldwyn Theater).
301 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Complimentary Valet Parking is available at the restaurant.
Tickets are non-refundable / non-transferable. All tickets are sold individually. Space is limited and this event will sell out, please get your tickets NOW!
Member Ticket Price = $65.00
Non-Member Ticket Price = $125.00