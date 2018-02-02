Weta’s Joe Letteri and Dan Lemon React to their Oscar Nomination

“We are immensely proud of this work and grateful to the Academy for recognizing War for the Planet of the Apes with a nomination,” said Senior Visual Effects Supervisor, Joe Letteri. “This is the final film in the trilogy, and we’ve been really happy to see how audiences have been swept up by the emotional story of Caesar and his fellow ape characters.”

“We are thrilled with the recognition this film’s visual effects have received, and this nomination is truly an honor,” added Visual Effects Supervisor, Dan Lemmon. “We pushed the limits of our technology and our artists as we worked to create characters that were visually realistic and emotionally authentic.”

Weta Digital is proud to see its work on War for the Planet of the Apes nominated in the Visual Effects category for the 90th Academy Awards®. The final film of the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy marks the end of Caesar’s journey as the leader of the apes and Weta Digital’s work with this iconic cast of characters.

Weta Digital is also part of the team on Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 and would like to extend congratulations to Guy Williams and the rest of the team on the nomination!

