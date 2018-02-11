WGA Awards Show Feb. 11, 2018

Writers Guild of America Awards Show – February 11, 2018

Taking place at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, The Writers Guild of America is hosting its 70th Annual Awards show. Cocktails start at 6:15pm, dinner is at 7:15pm, and the Show starts at 8:30 pm. Amber Ruffin (Late Night with Seth Meyers) will be hosting the event, and the presenters for the show are Anthony Atamanuik, Rachel Brosnahan, Ken Burns, Anna Chlumsky, Ann Dowd, Rachel Dratch, Tom Fontana, Laura Grey, Lucas Hedges, Julie Klausner, Jordan Klepper, Tracy Morgan, Jane Pauley, Lesley Stahl, and Robin Thede.

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock have been chosen as honorees for the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence. Geoffrey C. Ward will receive the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement, and Hamilton Nolan will receive the Richard B. Jablow Award for Devoted Service to the Guild.