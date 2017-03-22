Artel Video Systems Announces ATSC 3.0 Transition Solutions

Artel Video Systems, a provider real-time, multimedia delivery products, has announced the launch of the ATSC 3.0 Transition Over Fiber and ATSC 3.0 Transition Over IP solutions as a part of its Artel’s InfinityLink platform.

Artel’s InfinityLink ATSC 3.0 Transition Solutions enable over-the-air broadcast and content delivery for the new IP-based ATSC 3.0 standard while retaining legacy signal transport capabilities for ATSC 1.0. The InfinityLink ATSC 3.0 Transition Over Fiber and ATSC 3.0 Transition Over IP solutions include all necessary platform components and optical and/or electrical transceivers, ready for interconnection with either customer-furnished, single-mode fiber or a local, carrier-supplied IP GigE service.

“Artel understands the complexity of ATSC 3.0 adoption and the impact this will have on broadcasters. As TV stations and networks start the migration from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0, they will need solutions to make this migration as seamless as possible and accommodate their specific requirements and timing for 3.0 adoption,” said Rafael Fonseca, vice president of product management, Artel Video Systems. “Networks will require flexible and future-proof solutions to manage the multifaceted challenges they face. Artel’s InfinityLink ATSC 3.0 Transition Solutions provide the versatility necessary to manage the transition from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0, and they provide a path to achieve greater efficiencies in signal transport over IP- and fiber-based networks.”

At the 2017 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems will demonstrate the InfinityLink ATSC 3.0 Transition Solutions.