BenQ Expands Digital Home Cinema Lineup with New HT9050 4K UHD LED Projector

BenQ America Corp., a provider of visual display solutions, has introduced a new digital home cinema projector: the HT9050. The 4K UHD projector attempts to balance the wide-gamut high-brightness output of Philips ColorSpark HLD LEDs with BenQ’s CinematicColor technology to produce the DCI-P3 color space. Defined by the digital film industry, the DCI-P3 color gamut supposedly encompasses a significantly larger portion of the visible color spectrum, proving far more colors than Rec. 709 and sRGB. The BenQ HT9050 has 8.3 million distinct pixels to fully meet Consumer Technology Association‘s (CTA) 4K UHD specification.

“A unique combination of industry-leading color technologies and standards, including BenQ’s CinematicColor, Philips’ ColorSpark, DCI-P3 and DLP, the HT9050 brings a true cinematic experience to the home,” said Lars Yoder, president, at BenQ America Corp. “This new flagship cinema projector produces simply captivating color and an amazingly realistic picture. It’s hard to put it into words how impressive the image is. You have to see it to believe it!”

The DLP 4K UHD projector utilizes Philips ColorSpark HLD LED technology to provide a color gamut with ample brightness. This is achieved by combining green light four times as bright as conventional green LEDs from its high-lumen-density phosphor module with high-brightness red and blue LEDs. With 20,000-hour-long, mercury-free and maintenance-free lamp life and instant on/off response, the HT9050 tries to give long-lasting cinema enjoyment.

The HT9050 harnesses the DLP 4K UHD DMD chip with XPR technology for 3840 x 2160 distinct pixels. Single-chip DLP technology preserves precise color accuracy and image integrity without artifacts caused by panel misalignment, which is important for the fine 4K pixels when compared to 1080p. And the HT9050’s 4K optical system utilizes a 14-element, 6-group lens array, a true zoom system and special low-dispersion lens coatings.

The HT9050 uses CinemaMaster image processing technology to reportedly enhance colors and flesh tones. It is also ISFccc certified, enabling professional in-home custom calibration. Additionally, the HT9050 natively supports 2.35:1 anamorphic aspect ratio. Its UHD performance opens a wider viewing angle to allow comfortable viewing of ultra-detailed 4K images up close, maximizing screen size in any given space for the most immersive movie watching experience.

The HT9050’s design features front-facing ventilation that’s key to optimal performance. Its unobstructed port provides ample space to accommodate any size cables. It also offers horizontal and vertical lens shift and 1.5x big zoom.