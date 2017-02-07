BenQ Unveils World’s First DLP 4K UHD Home Cinema Projector With THX HD Display Certification

BenQ America Corp., an international provider of visual display products, have announced the North American debut of the HT8050 home cinema projector. The HT8050 is the world’s first DLP 4K UHD projector to achieve the THX HD Display certification, delivering outstanding performance that rivals commercial digital cinemas.

“Consumers today want a home cinema experience that reproduces the big screen entertainment they get at the movie theater,” said Russell Barefield, director of sales at BenQ America Corp. “Now, with the BenQ HT8050, integrators can install a projector that will satisfy even the most discerning videophile. No other DLP display uses the same technology that 100% of the world’s IMAX auditoriums use, with 8.3 million pixel UHD performance and THX certification. Viewers are guaranteed an unforgettable experience right at home.”

Meeting Consumer Technology Association‘s (CTA) requirements for 4K UHD, the HT8050 harnesses the advanced DLP 4K UHD chip with XPR technology to reproduce 3840 x 2160 distinct pixels for true 8.3 million pixel 4K UHD resolution. Single chip DLP technology ensures absolute image integrity and color accuracy without artifacts that can be introduced by panel alignment issues, which is especially critical for 4K content given it has much finer pixels compared with 1080p. BenQ’s optimized 4K optical system employs 14 high-resolution elements, a true zoom system and special low-dispersion lens coatings to preserve spectacular visual quality for an authentic digital cinema experience.

THX certification guarantees that the HT8050 accurately reproduces content the way the director originally intended. Requiring 10 times as much data analysis and seven times the engineering effort and resources in precise color and gamma adjustments as required for pure Rec. 709 compliance, the HT8050 underwent over 18 months of rigorous development and 200 THX laboratory tests covering over 500 data points to ensure strict color accuracy, precise gamma, ideal color temperature, enhanced uniformity and super high native contrast ratio for THX certification. Passing three rounds of live testing at THX’s headquarters in San Francisco, the HT8050 offers supreme overall image performance with a pre-calibrated THX Mode engineered by THX to offer the most accurate out-of-box picture quality possible. Augmenting its high native ANSI contrast ratio, the HT8050’s Active Iris and Dynamic Black technology, SmartEco and proprietary black paint sealed light engine produce a 50,000:1 dynamic contrast performance for fine detail rendition in the darkest and brightest scenes without any washout to preserve every subtlety of the original content.

The HT8050’s CinemaMaster image processing technology improves vivid color reproduction, flesh tone correction and advanced digital color and luminance noise reduction. In addition, the HT8050 is ISFccc certified, enabling professional in-home custom calibration. The HT8050 natively supports 2.35:1 anamorphic aspect ratio, offering the ultra-wide cinemascope experience of commercial digital cinemas. Its UHD performance opens a wider viewing angle to allow comfortable viewing of ultra-detailed 4K images up close, maximizing screen size in any given space.

With a streamlined style featuring sleek front-facing ventilation, the HT8050 blends seamlessly into any home cinema setting. Its unobstructed port architecture features extra space to accommodate high-quality cables with HDMI/power cable locking to hold them securely in place. Other HT8050 features include H/V lens shift and 1.5X big zoom for custom installations.

Powered by DLP technology (2015 Academy Award of Merit Oscar-winning technology) used in 90% of the world’s digital cinemas, the HT8050 delivers.

The flagship HT8050 home cinema projector will be available Friday, Feb. 24 at an MSRP of $7,999 through a select reseller network including AVAD, AVI-SPL and another exclusive reseller coming soon. Please contact these resellers directly or Andy Schwartz at BenQ at 214-299-7898. http://www.benq.us/product/projector/ht8050.