ChyronHego Releases Upgrade of CAMIO Graphic Asset Management Solution

ChyronHego has released an all-new version of CAMIO, its graphic asset management server, with improvements including the HubDrive file distribution tool and LUCI5, an HTML5 update of the company’s modular user interface for newsroom producers. With this release, CAMIO 4.2.2 brings new capabilities and product integration to the CAMIO Universe, ChyronHego’s software-based newsroom production ecosystem.

“CAMIO 4.2.2 provides more integration than ever with the CAMIO Universe of playout devices, including our PRIME, Hybrid, Live Compositor, and Metcast solutions. Plus, LUCI5 and HubDrive offer important new asset management capabilities that our customers have been asking for,” said Sören Kjellin, CTO, ChyronHego. “With LUCI5’s simple and clear workflow connecting the newsroom to the art department and the control room, users can focus on writing the news and breaking it first. And HubDrive makes it easier than ever before to manage and distribute graphics assets across a network of playout devices.”

With LUCI5, producers are able to browse, create, and order images and video assets from CAMIO without having to leave the environment of their newsroom computer systems (NRCS). LUCI5 places content generation tools at the producer’s fingertips, with the intention of making creation of reusable graphics, clips, and automated cues fast and easy. While LUCI5 is based on the Media Object Server (MOS) Protocol’s new HTML5 plugin specification, making it compatible with most current NRCS solutions, the interface also supports some older NRCS via an ActiveX container.

The HTML5-based LUCI plugin also makes it easier for the engineering staff to maintain the deployment. Since LUCI5 is a webpage served from CAMIO, producers will always get the latest version of LUCI without the need for software upgrades at their workstations.

ChyronHego’s all-new HubDrive feature in CAMIO 4.2.2 is a Dropbox-like folder synchronization and file distribution system that lets art departments to distribute CAMIO content automatically to a network of playout devices. Via its client/server architecture, HubDrive automatically installs necessary fonts and ensures that all required files are distributed where they are needed throughout the network.

More information about CAMIO, LUCI5, HubDrive, and ChyronHego’s full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.