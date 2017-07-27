Filed in: Gear, News
Digigram Aims to Ease IP Migration in the Studio with New Audioway Bridge, a Gateway Between Legacy & IP Audio

July 27, 2017 | By

LR-DigigramDigigram has announced the release of Audioway Bridge, the first in the company’s new Audioway range of IP studio products. Intended as a gateway between legacy and IP audio equipment in the studio, or in multiple studios connected by a managed network, Audioway Bridge allows users to input MADI, AES67, RAVENNA, Dante/AES67, Livewire+, or AES/EBU and route audio to output in any one of these formats. By facilitating use of familiar legacy audio equipment alongside newer IP-based systems in both on-air broadcasting and production, Audioway Bridge aims to reduce the cost and complexity of migrating to IP.

“Audioway Bridge offers the smart studio interfaces that allow for a seamless IP migration. This first product in the Audioway range demonstrates our depth of experience in designing mission-critical equipment for audio-over-IP applications,” said Pascal Malgouyard, head of marketing at Digigram.

As a complete single-box system, Digigram’s Audioway Bridge can replace more costly gateways that can be too specialized to facilitate broadcasters’ migration schemes. Occupying just one rack unit, the all-in-one gateway not only bridges audio-over-IP (AoIP) streams and legacy signals, but also ensures clock synchronization between the two systems.

Audioway Bridge

Audioway Bridge

The Audioway Bridge features dual AES67 gigabit 2 x 64 full-duplex I/O channels, and is equipped with both 64/64 MADI I/O and 8/8 AES/EBU legacy interfaces, as well as a high-precision PTP master clock addressing all synchronization between IP and legacy audio. PTP synchronization also combines with ultralarge receiver buffering (20 milliseconds) to support a flexible IP highway on a managed wide area network.

Operation of the Audioway Bridge is aided by an embedded routing matrix and support for the open-source EMBER+ protocol, which eases connections to studio management systems. In addition to SIP for Unicast streams, the Digigram gateway is capable of discovering both RAVENNA (mDNS) and SAP (Dante/AES67) AoIP streams, the former with ultralow latency down to one sample per packet.

The Audioway Bridge from Digigram will be available in the fourth quarter.

