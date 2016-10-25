Gearhouse Broadcast in Largest Ever Purchase of 4K Fujinon Lenses for its Australian OB Supertruck Fleet

In its largest ever lens purchase and as a major part of its ongoing commitment to the Australian market, broadcast services specialist Gearhouse Broadcast today announced a multi-million dollar investment in FUJINON 4K and HD lenses to bolster and enhance its Australian HD OB super truck fleet.

Gearhouse Broadcast CEO John Newton said, “Our core philosophy has always been to deliver the latest and highest quality technology, workflows and services to our customers. Recently we did a comprehensive evaluation of 4K lenses across the globe and it was very clear that FUJINON lenses are leading the world in 4K lens quality and technology, so this multi-million dollar investment in FUJINON’s 4K lenses is another great example of our core philosophy in action.”

Gearhouse has purchased a significant number of FUJINON UA107x8.4BESM, UA80x9BESM, UA22x8BERD and UA13x4.5BERD 4K lenses and HA23x7.6BERD and HA14x4.5BERD HD lenses which now means all of its OB super trucks and a substantial amount of its entire Australian OB fleet will now be FUJINON 4K lens-enabled.

For Newton the logic behind the investment was simple. He explained, “Put simply these lenses with our current camera fleet will give the very best picture quality for our clients, as 4K lenses on HD cameras outperform and produce better images than HD lenses. That’s an immediate and tangible benefit for our customers. Then there’s the fact that our entire fleet is now futureproofed for 4K production of any kind. Finally and particularly in the case of the UA107x8.4BESM, we now have not only the highest quality 4K box lenses available but also the one with the largest zoom range available of any 4K UHD lens in today’s market.”

The new FUJINON 4K and HD lenses will form an integral part of Gearhouse’s technology offering at many of the high profile events it provides broadcast services for including the ATP Australian Open Tennis, V8 Supercars races, Super 15s Rugby and A-League Football amongst many others.

John Newton concluded, “As a company Gearhouse is always listening to, meeting and fulfilling the extremely high standards and requirements of our customers as best we can. We also know that by investing in cutting-edge, top quality technology like the latest FUJINON 4K lenses we can help our clients create first-class productions.”