Hybrik Powers Pixvana’s VR Publishing Platform

Hybrik, Inc. has announced its cloud-based transcoding platform has been selected by Pixvana to power the company’s VR distribution tool, SPIN Studio.

Pixvana is using Hybrik’s cloud processing to accelerate the creation of VR media. SPIN Studio allows users to encode and distribute up to 10K masters in a seamless VR experience.

“SPIN Studio is built around an open format, OPF, that can format VR/360 media in what we call field of view adaptive streaming [FOVAS],” said Sean Safreed, CMO and co-founder of Pixvana. “FOVAS requires a custom VR encoding pipeline. Hybrik was able to meet our processing needs, delivering excellent scalability at an unbeatable price.”

Designed for cloud-based VR creation and delivery, SPIN Studio is a complete suite of tools that replaces a range of desktop production tools that VR producers had used in the past. Due to the scalability of cloud processing, SPIN Studio aims to provide faster production times to finish high-resolution VR experiences. SPIN Studio provides artists with real-time interactivity and can handle ultra-high-resolution content. Pixvana’s FOVAS technology is unique in the industry, adjusting the delivered video content dynamically to provide 50 megapixel image quality at standard HD bit rates.

“Pixvana is at the forefront of VR content creation and delivery,” said David Trescot, CEO of Hybrik. “SPIN Studio is a game changer for VR production, and we have been honored to work with Pixvana on their integration with Hybrik.”

Hybrik’s large-scale transcoding platform is in use by some of the largest media companies in the world. Its service is based on Amazon‘s AWS cloud platform.