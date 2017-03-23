FOR-A to Introduce High Performance MV-4300 Multi-Viewer at 2017 NAB Show

FOR-A has announced that they will introduce the latest solution in its lineup of high-performance multi viewers, the 12G-SDI supported MV-4300 unit, at NAB 2017. Taking place April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, FOR-A will exhibit its wide variety of video and audio solutions in booth #C5117.

The reportedly user-friendly MV-4300 multi viewer allows customers to configure their own unit with optional input cards SDI up to 12G, DVI-I, HDMI and analog composite. It accepts up to 68 inputs and eight separate configurable outputs. Features of the MV-4300 unit include HDMI 2.0b output, mixed 2K/4K output, HD to 4K up-resizing, and logo display in title areas.

The 3RU MV-4300 multi viewer is the latest in FOR-A’s MV-4000 series, and will be showcased in the IP/12G-SDI area of the company’s booth. In this section of the booth, FOR-A will also demo other new solutions, including the MV-4220 – an expanded version of its MV-4200 multi viewer that comes standard with 12G-SDI inputs in a 2RU frame. The MV-4200 series is ideal for use in monitoring environments that will display 4K Ultra HD TV and for broadcasts with mixed signal environments.

Other new products in the IP/12G-SDI area include the MFR-4000 4K routing switcher, the MFC-2GB “gearbox” for mutual converting between 12G-SDI and quad link 3G-SDI, and the ESG-4100 test signal generator – which mounts 12G-SDI port and can output color bars and test signal in various formats.