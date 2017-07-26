FOR-A’s New HVS-490 Video Switcher Now Shipping

FOR-A‘s latest in its line of HANABI video switchers, the HVS-490 HD/4K-UHD unit, is now shipping. Built with the intention of offering an extensive feature set in a compact unit, the new HVS-490 production switcher offers 4K-UHD and 3G capabilities, and is designed for use in any live environment, including mobile shoots, events, and in-house corporate productions. Customers in both North and South America have already purchased the new FOR-A switcher, including houses of worship, video equipment rental companies and event spaces.

“We’re really proud of what the HVS-490 switcher brings to the market,” said Jay Shinn, vice president, FOR-A America. “It’s packed with useful features that allow for creativity in video switching, including FOR-A’s exclusive switcher technologies, and opens the door to more affordable 4K production.”

Due to its compact size, the HVS-490 is ideal for mobile production or live event venues where space is limited. Event memory and macro functions make it easy to set the switcher up quickly for live performances. With integrated frame synchronizers and multi viewers, the HVS-490 aims to reduce the amount of equipment required. Using multiple control panels, the system enables several operators to work on separate tasks. With use of optional input and output expansion cards, the HVS-490 supports 40 inputs/18 outputs, 36 inputs/20 outputs or 32 inputs/22 outputs, including two-channel HDMI outputs. In 4K-UHD, it allows 10 inputs/6 outputs, 9 inputs/6 outputs or 8 inputs/7 outputs. It also has 16 channels of 2.5 DVE as standard and can be optionally expanded to a maximum of 32 channels.



Building on the features offered in other units in the HANABI series, including the HVS-2000 and HVS-390HS, the HVS-490 includes MELite technology, meant to eliminate the need for multiple switchers in a multi-monitor staging scenario, as well as FLEXaKEY, which allows a traditional AUX bus to transform into a functional Mix Effects with cuts, mix, wipes, keys, and DVE including full preview. MELite extends the switcher’s 2 M/Es to 6 M/E performance (in 4K-UHD, HVS-490 has 1 M/E + 1 MELite with optional HVS-49IO card), and is the building block for more features of the HVS-490, such as upstream and downstream transition effects.

FOR-A is offering the new HVS-490 switcher with two types of 2 M/E control panels: the HVS-492OU, which features a compact panel that has 18 buttons; and the HVS-492WOU, which features a wide panel that includes 22 buttons. Both control panels offer a touch screen panel.

A number of customers have already invested in FOR-A’s new HVS-490, including Pennsylvania-based company Clark Media, who provides modular video and audio systems for the production of in-studio and on-location television series and events. Clark Media has purchased two HVS-490 units. The Boston Symphony Orchestra is another customer of the new HVS-490, purchasing the unit for use in its symphony hall, where it presents more than 250 concerts annually. Two customers in Brazil, along with an American church, are other organizations that are among the first to purchase FOR-A’s newest switcher.