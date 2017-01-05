Noretron Broadcast to distribute full line of Calrec Audio consoles in Finland and Estonia

Calrec Audio has signed Noretron Broadcast as its exclusive distributor in Finland and Estonia for the full Calrec product line, including the all-new Brio.

“The Calrec Audio brand is truly the gold standard in digital audio consoles, and Calrec is a powerful addition to our portfolio,” said Timo Vilmi, owner of Noretron Broadcast. “We’re particularly excited about Brio, which will help us reach new customers who need a well-priced compact mixing console completely designed around the needs of broadcasters.”

Noretron Broadcast has a 25-year track record of providing sales, systems integration, and service to broadcasters and media organisations. From its headquarters near Helsinki, the distributor will represent Calrec’s solutions to broadcasters, system integrators, and associated organisations in both Finland and Estonia, and it will also provide local support and after-sale service.

“Noretron Broadcast provides the perfect blend of technology expertise with knowledge of the local market and its customers’ unique requirements,” said Mike Reddick, international sales manager at Calrec Audio. “Noretron is the perfect company to help us expand our presence in Finland and Estonia. Our new partnership provides our customers with a local knowledgeable source for their broadcast solutions.”