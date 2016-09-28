Polaroid Introduces New Travel-Sized Brightsaber Handheld LED Light Wand for Photographers and Videographers

Polaroid has made available their new brightsaber travel light wand for photographers and videographers. It features 98 high-powered LEDs with an output of 1500 lumens and color range from 3200k to 5500k to capture your shot on-the-go or in the studio. Weighing under two pounds, the new brightsaber offers 10 power settings and four color filters to give photographers and videographers maximum control and creativity when lighting their handheld shoots. The detachable wand handle allows users to break the wand down into an ultra-compact size for easy transport.

Polaroid reportedly says their brightsaber travel light wand’s key benefits are:

High-powered LEDs deliver maximum illumination in any lighting situation

10 power settings let users control light output with exact precision

Four color filters to achieve desired color temperatures

Breaks down into an ultra-compact size for convenient traveling

Array of 98 efficient, low-heat 3200K LED bulbs offer a lifespan of more than 50,000 hours

Infrared lamp and camera shutter remote; rechargeable battery pack

Professional-grade LED lamp driver chip to enhance consistency and lighting stability

The 1.7” diameter multi-purpose grip provides maximum comfort during handheld use, while a built-in threaded tripod mount enables studio setups

Intelligently integrated, freely rotating, tubular tungsten filter in wrap-around design ensures perfect lighting balance

Array of 298 powerful, efficient, low-heat 5600k LED bulbs that offer a life-span of more than 50,000 hours

For photographers and videographers needing a bit more light power, Polaroid offers the Polaroid brightsaber pro LED model. With 298 LED bulbs, the pro version delivers true daylight color that is soft yet powerfully projected and evenly dispersed. Users can easily set the light to a rapid or slow flash with the press of a button. The Polaroid brightsaber pro also features a tungsten color temperature filter, giving users the ability to add dramatic lighting effects without the need for additional devices.

The Polaroid brightsaber travel light wand is now available on Amazon for $99.99 USD and includes a wand lamp, lamp handle and color filters.

The Polaroid brightsaber Pro is available now on Amazon for $162.29 USD and ships with a lamp, filter, remote control, battery, AC power adapter, case and manual.