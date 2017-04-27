RTI Expands Catalogue with AD-16x Audio Matrix Switcher

RTI has announced the availability of the all-new AD-16x 16×16 audio matrix switcher. Part of RTI’s lineup of audio distribution products, the AD-16x seamlessly integrates into the RTI ecosystem.

“From the latest digital streamers to older iPod docks, the AD-16x can accommodate all of today’s audio sources, as well as tomorrow’s,” said Mike Everett, vice president of global sales, RTI. “This, combined with 16 output zones and the power of the RTI ecosystem, allows every room to be filled with personalized entertainment.”

Ideal for large, multi-zone audio installations, the AD-16x provides routing for 16 audio sources across 16 zones, while RTI cool power amplifiers (CP-450/CP-1650) drive crystal-clear audio to every speaker. For added convenience, the AD-16x also features eight remote source inputs, which allow devices located in other rooms to be used as global sources. When the system grows past 16 zones, up to four AD-16x units can be cascaded for up to 64 output zones. The switch also delivers complete audio management, including parametric equalizing, zone grouping, and balance control — all configurable via a convenient web interface.

At the heart of this integration is the AD64 two-way driver running on an RTI XP processor, which delivers flexibility and programming efficiency. The driver features custom project labeling, allowing integrators to name all zones and sources and eliminating tedious programming by ID number. The driver also allows dynamic audio source management, which tracks active sources. This allows a user to determine if a source is already in use and select a different one to avoid an inadvertent music change.