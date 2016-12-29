RTI Now Shipping New Z-Wave Control and Lighting Solutions

RTI, a control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced the company is now shipping its all-new Z-Wave products. The ZW-9 Z-Wave interface enables simple and cost-effective monitoring and control of Z-Wave-enabled systems and devices via an RTI control system. Addressing the need for comprehensive lighting control, the new Z-Wave solutions allow users to easily manage lighting elements both locally and from the convenience of an RTI user interface.

“The arrival of our Z-Wave products has been highly anticipated,” said Mike Everett, vice president of sales and marketing, Americas, RTI. “With these new devices, RTI provides users with a unified control and monitoring experience for a full range of Z-Wave-enabled products such as lights, door locks, shades, and thermostats from the convenience of an RTI device.”

The ZW-9 Z-Wave interface utilizes the Z-Wave wireless protocol to provide the communication link between RTI systems and lighting, door locks, thermostats, and other Z-Wave-enabled devices. Eliminating the need for a different app for each device, the ZW-9 — combined with an RTI XP processor — provides users with unified control and monitoring over all devices directly on their RTI user interface. Through the power of RTI’s Integration Designer® software, programming and installation is simple and affordable.

Perfect for new construction and retrofit installations, RTI’s new Z-Wave lighting control solutions include light switches, dimmers, a lamp module, and receptacles — with no new or specialized wiring required. For instance, the innovative battery-operated Anyplace switch requires no wiring of any kind, offering incredibly flexible installation possibilities. With a classic, elegant design, the devices blend into any décor, and easily scale to installations of nearly any size. Utilizing Z-Wave RF technology, these lighting control solutions create a wireless network that seamlessly integrates with RTI’s home and commercial automation systems via the ZW-9 Z-Wave interface.