Filed in: Gear, News
|

RTI Now Shipping New Z-Wave Control and Lighting Solutions

December 29, 2016 | By
ZW-9 Z-Wave

ZW-9 Z-Wave

RTI, a control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced the company is now shipping its all-new Z-Wave products. The ZW-9 Z-Wave interface enables simple and cost-effective monitoring and control of Z-Wave-enabled systems and devices via an RTI control system. Addressing the need for comprehensive lighting control, the new Z-Wave solutions allow users to easily manage lighting elements both locally and from the convenience of an RTI user interface.

“The arrival of our Z-Wave products has been highly anticipated,” said Mike Everett, vice president of sales and marketing, Americas, RTI. “With these new devices, RTI provides users with a unified control and monitoring experience for a full range of Z-Wave-enabled products such as lights, door locks, shades, and thermostats from the convenience of an RTI device.”

The ZW-9 Z-Wave interface utilizes the Z-Wave wireless protocol to provide the communication link between RTI systems and lighting, door locks, thermostats, and other Z-Wave-enabled devices. Eliminating the need for a different app for each device, the ZW-9 — combined with an RTI XP processor — provides users with unified control and monitoring over all devices directly on their RTI user interface. Through the power of RTI’s Integration Designer® software, programming and installation is simple and affordable.

Perfect for new construction and retrofit installations, RTI’s new Z-Wave lighting control solutions include light switches, dimmers, a lamp module, and receptacles — with no new or specialized wiring required. For instance, the innovative battery-operated Anyplace switch requires no wiring of any kind, offering incredibly flexible installation possibilities. With a classic, elegant design, the devices blend into any décor, and easily scale to installations of nearly any size. Utilizing Z-Wave RF technology, these lighting control solutions create a wireless network that seamlessly integrates with RTI’s home and commercial automation systems via the ZW-9 Z-Wave interface.

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

December 29, 2016
December 27, 2016
December 27, 2016
December 22, 2016
December 22, 2016
December 22, 2016
December 22, 2016
View More Headlines

Screening Series Upcoming

LOVING-w/Special Event Celebrating Photographer Grey Villet w/ Q&A and Reception
Jan 3rd, 2017

Video of the Day

Click here to find upcoming screening times.