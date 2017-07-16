Sigma Announces Pricing and Availability for the 14mm and 135mm T2 Cine Prime Lenses, Shipping Soon

Sigma Corporation of America, a still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, has announced the availability of two brand new cine lenses: the Sigma 14mm T2 FF and 135mm T2 FF, which will both begin shipping late July 2017. Compatible with full-frame image sensors, these high-speed cine prime lenses are available for EF, E and PL mounts. They are available as individual lenses for a retail price of $4,999.00 USD each, or as part of two and seven lens sets for retail prices of $10,499.00 USD and $24,799.00 USD respectively.

Both lenses offer the following benefits and capabilities:

Bright, T2 full frame maximum aperture

Capable of resolving up to 8K

Available in Canon EF, Sony E & PL Mounts

180-degree focus rotation

The Sigma 14mm and 135mm lenses are fully compatible with full frame sensors. The addition of these lenses to the Sigma cine lineup expands the FF High Speed Prime Line to a total of seven lenses, from a super-wide 14mm to a sharp telephoto 135mm.

The newest cine lens offerings from Sigma will be available individually as well as in sets for the following retail prices.

Individual lenses:

Sigma 14mm T2 FF – $4,999.00 USD

Sigma 135mm T2 FF – $4,999.00 USD

Two lens set with case:

Sigma 14mm T2 FF, 135mm T2 FF and a protective lens carrying case – $10,499.00 USD

Seven lens set with two cases:

Sigma 14mm T2 FF, 20mm T1.5 FF, 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, 50mm T1.5 FF, 85mm T1.5 FF, 135mm T2 FF, and two protective lens carrying cases – $24,799.00 USD

The Cine 14mm and 135mm lenses and sets will begin shipping late July 2017 for EF, E and PL mounts.