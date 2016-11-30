Sony Pictures Post Production Services Extends Relationship with Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital, a provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, announced that Sony Pictures Post Production Services has extended its long-standing relationship with Wazee Digital through December 2017. Under the extended contract, Sony Pictures will continue using Wazee Digital Core and its automated metadata-processing technology to store, view, and manage assets from Sony Pictures’ inventory of feature films, including stock footage, full-length features, and clip selects, with granular specificity.

Wazee Digital Core is a cloud-native media asset management solution that powers all other Wazee Digital products and services, including Commerce, the licensing pillar of the business, as well as Live Event Services. For the past six years, Sony Pictures metadata analysts have used Core to create time-based metadata for the inventory of feature-film assets Sony Pictures uses to fulfill licensing requests. The analysts then use the solution to manage inventory, share content, and create custom clips for delivery.

“Sony Pictures has been a loyal client of Wazee Digital’s for many years, and it’s an honor that a film studio of Sony Pictures’ stature has relied on our technology for so long to store, view, and edit content for metadata enhancement and distribution,” said Harris Morris, CEO of Wazee Digital. “Sony Pictures’ continued use of the tools within Wazee Digital Core to create, capture, and augment granular metadata makes its titles more easily discoverable, streamlines its licensing operations, simplifies its contractual compliance, and widens its market reach. It’s a valuable example of how Wazee Digital can help companies like Sony Pictures make the most of their high-value content.”

