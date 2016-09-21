Telemetrics Announces Next Generation High Performance LP Servo Pan/Tilt Head with Manual Override

Telemetrics Inc. continues to build on its line of camera robotic systems with its reinvented PT-LPS5 Pan Tilt Head. The PT-LP-S5 is a fifth generation product from Telemetrics’ award-winning engineering team that sets new benchmarks in detail, quality and performance.

“Broadcast and production customers need robust and intelligent robotic systems that perform flawlessly in day-to-day operations,” said Anthony Cuomo, president, Telemetrics, Inc. “The next generation PT-LP-S5 Pan Tilt Head is a highly integrated camera robotics product that meets this demand with more performance and functionality than ever.”

Ideally suited for studio applications, the new S5 line includes Telemetrics advanced servo technology to accommodate higher payloads and smoother, quieter on-air operation.

The innovative camera balancing design enables fast, easy, and accurate setup and commissioning. A quick button access enables pan, tilt and pedestal limits to be set directly on the PTZ head, without the need for a control panel. LED indicators provide monitoring capability for Ethernet connectivity, power and load out of balance status. Along with direct Ethernet and Wi-Fi support with pass-thru, the PT-LP-S5 is virtual set ready.

The PT-LP-S5’s stable and reliable platform supports mounting prompters, preview monitors, camera, lens, tally, and count down clocks, all powered by the unit’s integrated cable and power management feature. The system also supports both robotic and manual control overrides for added application versatility.

Faster and more accurate, delivering higher load capacity and advanced power management, while offering easy installation and low maintenance, the PT-LP-S5 Pan/Tilt Head breaks new ground in studio camera robotics systems.