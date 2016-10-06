TVU Networks to Showcase Remote Multi-Camera Production Technology During Rocky Mountain Audio Video Expo

TVU Networks will highlight its latest IP-based live video solutions at the upcoming Rocky Mountain Audio Video Expo (AVX). Taking place on October 26-27 at the Crowne Plaza Dia in Denver, TVU Networks will exhibit in Booth #508.

The company will also present a session on low-cost, remote synchronized multi-camera IP video production using an ubiquitous Internet connection during the conference. The session, to be presented by Matt Keiler, a senior business development and relationship management professional at TVU Networks, will cover the benefits of an innovative technology that uses a broadcaster’s existing studio control room infrastructure and public Internet connection for live, multi-camera production from the field. His session, “Low Cost Remote & Synchronized Multi-Cam Live IP Video Production,” will take place on October 26 from 2:15-3:00 in the Longs Peak Pavilion during the show. Keiler will also discuss advances in IP based live video acquisition, transmission and distribution as part of his presentation.

TVU Networks will showcase its recently introduced, award-winning Remote Production System (RPS). TVU RPS is a cost-effective alternative solution for live, remote, synchronized multi-camera news and sports coverage. It enables the production of a live, multi-camera program in a remote location using mainly a broadcaster’s existing control room in their studio and a public Internet connection from the field. The TVU RPS transmitter encodes up to six synchronized SDI sources and transmits high-quality and low-latency IP video from the remote location to a studio-based TVU receiver, and the receiver outputs six synchronized SDI outputs.

The company will also show its popular TVU One mobile newsgathering solution – which allows broadcasters to fully leverage the versatility that a small, lightweight IP video transmitter brings in the field without sacrificing performance, feature functionality or picture quality. TVU One features TVU Networks’ patented Inverse Statmux Plus (IS+) transmission algorithm, Smart VBR technology, and the TVU.264 video codec.

AVX 2016 will feature manufacturers, workshops and speakers, with a focus on staying ahead of technology’s steady curve and demonstrate emerging technologies in television, mobile, digital signage, and the Internet.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.