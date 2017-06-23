Yamaha’s CS-700 Wins AV Technology’s Best of Show Award at InfoComm 2017

Yamaha has announced that the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System was recognized with AV Technology’s Best of Show Award, honoring outstanding achievements in product development.

“Between the collaboration efforts of Yamaha UC and Revolabs’ product development teams and engineering leadership, we have developed a solution that makes it easier and clearer to communicate and collaborate while relieving the pain points for technology managers and end-users grappling with an ever-increasing amount of technology,” said Mick Kamihara CEO, Revolabs, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation and part of the Yamaha UC department. “Winning AV Technology’s prestigious Best of Show Award is the culmination of the hard work and dedication that has gone into developing the great technology behind the CS-700.”

The Yamaha CS-700 boasts a dynamic beamforming microphone array, in an attempt to ensure that every word

is perfectly captured and delivered to the far end. In addition, four Yamaha speaker elements provide a high degree of audio intelligibility. Through a single USB cable, the CS-700 is ready to connect to an organization’s chosen UC platform, such as Microsoft Skype for Business, Cisco Spark, GoToConference, Google Chromebox for Meetings, Vidyo, WebEx, Zoom, BlueJeans, and many others. The unit’s special wide-angle video camera gives it a 120° field of view without requiring pan-tilt-zoom functions.

The Best of Show Awards were presented on the InfoComm show floor and were selected by panels of professional users and editors, as well as by judges at the trade show.