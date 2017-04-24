Zylight and Chimera Provide Electronic ‘Active Diffusion’ Technology at NAB 2017

Zylight, a manufacturer of LED lighting products, and Chimera Lighting have announced that they have partnered to manufacture and distribute Active Diffusion, Zylight’s patented electronic diffusion technology. Built into a flexible LCD screen, the new Active Diffusion filter reportedly produces adjustable levels of diffusion, so there is no need to change diffusion gels. Active Diffusion will debut this week at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nev., and will be demonstrated by Zylight (Booth C7947) and Chimera (Booth C5046).

Housed in a gel frame or coupled with a Chimera soft box, the lightweight panel works with any kind of cool light, including LED or fluorescent fixtures. Active Diffusion is adjusted instantly and precisely with its handheld remote control. Zylight produces the electronics and controllers, while Chimera manufactures the panels in a variety of sizes and provides exclusive worldwide distribution.

“We are very proud to be partnering with Chimera for Active Diffusion,” said Joe Arnao, president of Zylight. “This is very innovative technology for lighting professionals because you get the exact look you want. It saves so much time and labor, I think it actually encourages you to experiment, because you don’t have to constantly change gels to see if a different look will work for your shot.”

Active Diffusion is one of several new products that will be showcased by Zylight at NAB. The company will also debut its Pro Palette asymmetric LED wall washer, which features Zylight’s Color Mode to produce a soft white light or millions of colors without gels or filters, as well as a new series of LED zoom spotlights.