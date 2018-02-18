Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
The 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards Feb. 20, 2018

February 18, 2018 | By

The CDGA is the only major awards show that is held to recognize the hard work and achievements of costume designers. Taking place at the Beverly Hilton, the gala will be hosted by Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez. Actress, director and producer Kerry Washington will receive the Spotlight Award during the ceremony.

The evening will also honor Guillermo del Toro (Distinguished Collaborator Award), Joanna Johnston (Career Achievement Award), and Maggie Schpak (Distinguished Service Award).

