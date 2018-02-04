30th Annual USC Scripters Awards – February 10, 2018

The Scripters Awards celebrates screenwriters and the adaptation of the written word. This black-tie event will take place at the University of Southern California, Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library. The Grand Reception is at 6:30 pm, and the Dinner starts at 7:30 pm. Chaired by USC professor and past president of the Writers Guild of America, West, Howard Rodman, the 2018 Scripter selection committee selected the finalists from a field of 91 films and 28 television adaptations.

Nominees for film include screenwriters such as Scott Neustadter, James Ivory, Dee Rees, Scott Frank, Michael Green, James Mangold, James Gray, Aaron Sorkin, Virgil Williams, and Allan Heinberg.

Screenwriters Sarah Polley, David E. Kelley, Noah Pink, Ken Biller, Bruce Miller, Peter Landesman, George C. Wolfe, Alexander Woo, Joe Penhall, and Jennifer Haley are nominated for television. Dean Catherine Quinlan and the USC Libraries Board of Councilors will recognize these screenwriters, and the authors of the original works they adapted, and celebrate their achievements.