The 30th New York Queer Experimental Film Festival March 29th – April 1st, 2018

The 30th New York Queer Experimental Film Festival has this year especially included stronger measures to create a safer space and environment at MIX. The hope is to reflect the care, thoughtfulness, intention, integrity and reputation of an event where queer art, culture and celebration can be experienced free from harm, judgement and suffering.

Opening night, curated by Flayr Poppins, presents a selection of films featuring a glimpse into the many varied experiences and issues faced by the LGBT community in this day and age, and sets the stage for further reflection on the state of the union as a community with so much in common, yet so much to teach one another.

Films such as Sisters of the Wig, Protokolle, A Ton Age Ie Chagrin C’est, Laisse Tomber Les Filles, Pricked, and Music for Dead Animals #1 will be screened during the festival.