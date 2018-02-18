Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
The 54th Cinema Audio Society Awards Feb. 24, 2018

February 18, 2018 | By

The CAS Awards are held annually to honor outstanding achievements in sound mixing for film and television. Stand-up comedian Michael Kosta, who recently made his debut on The Daily Show, will be hosting this year’s event at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel in the Bunker Hill Ballroom. Cocktails are served at 5pm and dinner at 6:30pm promptly followed by the awards ceremony at 7:30pm.

Sound mixing teams behind Dunkirk, Baby Driver, Wonder Woman, The Shape of Water, The Last Jedi, Cars 3, Despicable Me 3, Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, and The Handmaid’s Tale are just a few of those nominated in the film and television categories.

