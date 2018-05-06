Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
|

5th Annual Chapman/Leonard Product Showcase May 6, 2018

May 6, 2018 | By

Chapman Leonard Annual Showcase

Chapman/Leonard Studio Equipment, Inc. is hosting their Fifth Annual Product Showcase Fundraiser event which will feature various industry vendors, demonstrations of the company’s latest developments, and hands-on experience with cranes, dollies and remote camera systems. There will also be Certified Chapman/Leonard technicians to answer questions, and guest speakers from the SOC & ASC. Other activities include mini workshops, the Titan Crane Steadicam Walk Off, Chap-A-Thon and Chapman History Tour. There will be food and a raffle prize drawing as well. All industry professionals and film students are welcome.

Held at their North Hollywood, CA facility, the event will last from 10am – 4pm, and the entrance fee will buy your raffle ticket and be added to the proceeds.

BTL Production Listings
null

Latest Headlines

May 7, 2018
May 3, 2018
May 2, 2018
May 1, 2018
April 30, 2018
April 25, 2018
April 24, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.