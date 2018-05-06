5th Annual Chapman/Leonard Product Showcase May 6, 2018

Chapman/Leonard Studio Equipment, Inc. is hosting their Fifth Annual Product Showcase Fundraiser event which will feature various industry vendors, demonstrations of the company’s latest developments, and hands-on experience with cranes, dollies and remote camera systems. There will also be Certified Chapman/Leonard technicians to answer questions, and guest speakers from the SOC & ASC. Other activities include mini workshops, the Titan Crane Steadicam Walk Off, Chap-A-Thon and Chapman History Tour. There will be food and a raffle prize drawing as well. All industry professionals and film students are welcome.

Held at their North Hollywood, CA facility, the event will last from 10am – 4pm, and the entrance fee will buy your raffle ticket and be added to the proceeds.