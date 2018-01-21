The ACE Eddie Awards Gala – January 26, 2018

The American Cinema Editors have been celebrating the best in television and feature film editing at their annual gala since 1951. At this black-tie event, more than a thousand of the entertainment industry’s most accomplished filmmakers, editors, and Hollywood elite will be attending at the famed Beverly Hilton hotel. As a prelude to the Oscars, the Eddies are considered a barometer for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Best Editing categories.

The 2018 ceremony will be the organizations 68th Annual, making it one of the longest running awards shows in the entertainment industry, recognizing outstanding editing in film, television, and documentaries. Starting at 6:30pm, cocktails will be served and then dinner starts at 8:00pm, so don’t be late!